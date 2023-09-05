Citigroup Inc. Sells 34,370 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 51.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in California Resources by 41.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.