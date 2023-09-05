Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,876 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 153.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $163.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.