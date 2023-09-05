Citigroup Inc. Sells 53,000 Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.