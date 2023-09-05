Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,596 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,230. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE EXP opened at $194.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $195.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.95 and a 200-day moving average of $163.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

