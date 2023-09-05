Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,119 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trex by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Trex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TREX opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.