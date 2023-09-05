Citigroup Inc. Sells 89,324 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,294,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,435,488.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,943,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 950,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.