Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 431,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,332,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTXR

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.