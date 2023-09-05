Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.02 and last traded at $52.88. 12,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 10,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.67.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $116.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

Institutional Trading of Columbia India Consumer ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 379,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 128.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

