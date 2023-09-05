Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,864,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

