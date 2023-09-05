Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 68.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TM stock opened at $172.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

