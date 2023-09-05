Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,281 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,039,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

BBN opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

