Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 95,938 Shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 387.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

FDEV stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

