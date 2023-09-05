Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.46. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

