Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 642.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 126,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $637.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.