Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $168.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.82 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

