Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:OIA opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

