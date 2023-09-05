Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,982,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,633,000 after buying an additional 152,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,481 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 252,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $783.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

