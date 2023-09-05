Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of STAG opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

