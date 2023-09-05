Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of VFMF opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40.

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

