Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 342.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 566,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 26.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 197,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Steelcase by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

