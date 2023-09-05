Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

