Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 16.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

