Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in NVR by 112.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NVR by 50.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in NVR by 78.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,509.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,254.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,834.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $123.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

