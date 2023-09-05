Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 509,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,386,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 417,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

