Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NET opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,127 shares of company stock worth $33,650,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

