Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,228 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,291,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 339,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,067 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 99,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

