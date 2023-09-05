Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,221,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,525,021.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Read Our Latest Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.