Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

