Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in DaVita by 78.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

