Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 103,322 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,609. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

