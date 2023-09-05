Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 1.2 %

Comerica stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.49.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

