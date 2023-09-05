Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 31,068 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RITM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

