Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 64,722 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCAT opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

