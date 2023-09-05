Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fluor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

