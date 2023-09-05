Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,270 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 901,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,407 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 82,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 226,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

