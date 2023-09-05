Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

