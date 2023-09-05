Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $41,433,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 5.8 %

HPE opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

