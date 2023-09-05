Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,231 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.