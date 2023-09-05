Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 2.3 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.70. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.