Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NMM stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $675.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $346.94 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 43.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

