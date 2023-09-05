Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 20,140 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,144,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.