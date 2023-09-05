Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 374 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 7.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,211 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in eBay by 43.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 174,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

