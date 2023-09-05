Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 438,434 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

COMT opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $824.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.