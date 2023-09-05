Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,739 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBJ. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 559.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 183,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

