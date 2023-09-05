Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 961 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

