Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $254.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $31.77.
The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
