Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Shares Down 0.2%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56. 70,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 152,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGDDY

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.