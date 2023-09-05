Contrasting Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $176.90 million 2.05 $53.22 million $3.89 6.36 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.76 $87.71 million $3.21 9.71

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

28.4% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Summit Financial Group and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summit Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Summit Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Summit Financial Group is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 23.43% 14.60% 1.27% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Summit Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

