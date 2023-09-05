Contrasting Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) and Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI)

Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI – Get Free Report) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Highway Solutions and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Highway Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus price target of $125.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. Given Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is more favorable than Intelligent Highway Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Highway Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies $8.99 billion 2.26 $633.00 million $3.73 30.43

This table compares Intelligent Highway Solutions and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Highway Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Highway Solutions and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Highway Solutions N/A N/A N/A Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 7.54% 9.33% 5.07%

Summary

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies beats Intelligent Highway Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Highway Solutions

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. provides transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs, and other elements. It intends to develop transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs and other elements to become intelligent by embedding them with microchips and sensors and by empowering them to communicate with each other via wireless technologies. The company was founded by Philip Darcy Kirkland and William Devon Jones on April 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Ell Grove, CA.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions. It serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment; and utilities. The Transit segment offers components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional and high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; refurbishes subway cars; and provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as doors for buses and subways. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The company also provides electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; freight car trucks; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; air compressors and dryers; track and switch products; railway and freight braking equipment and related components; friction products; access and platform screen doors; pantographs; energy measuring systems; auxiliary power converter and battery charging products; antifire systems; passenger information systems and CCTV; signaling and railway electric relays; sanitation systems; window assemblies; accessibility lifts and ramps for buses; and electric charging solutions for buses and electric ferries. In addition, it offers freight locomotive overhaul, modernizations, and refurbishment services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

