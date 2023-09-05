Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Shares Up 2.7%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.76. 226,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 108,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Corsa Coal Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.30 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

